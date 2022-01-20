Criss Angel’s 7-Year-Old Son’s Cancer Is In Remission, Criss Angel Emotionally Announces

Criss Angel has some exciting news to share with you.

On Monday, the 54-year-old magician announced on Instagram that his 7-year-old son, Johnny, has been diagnosed with cancer and is now in remission after more than six years.

Johnny was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at the age of 20 months in October 2015, and went into remission in June 2016, only to relapse in 2019.

Angel, who shares Johnny with Shaunyl Benson, marked Johnny’s remission with a 13-minute short film titled 1095, which represents the total number of days he was in treatment before relapsing in 2019.

“This is our story, but it’s really the story of every family unfortunate enough to have a child with cancer,” Angel said in a statement about the short film, which was shot and produced from the moment Johnny was diagnosed with cancer.

“This terrible disease affects not only the children, but also their loved ones.

We hope that as many people as possible will see 1095 and be moved to help, so that we can continue to raise awareness, improve treatment, and find a cure one day.”

Angel described the short film, which features footage from doctor’s visits and emotional moments, as “the most important post” he’s ever shared on Instagram.

“TODAY, OUR SON JOHNNY CRISSTOPHER WILL FINALLY RING THE BELL SYMBOLIZING HIS REMISSION AND THE END OF HIS TREATMENT!” Angel wrote, before encouraging his followers to watch and share the project in order to raise awareness for pediatric cancer and funds to help find a cure.

Angel’s foundation, the Johnny Crisstopher Children’s Charitable Foundation, which the magician founded in 2008, is accepting donations.

