Cristiano Ronaldo Just Reached a Major Instagram Milestone

What an honor!

On Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo reached 200 million followers on Instagram, keeping his streak as the social media app’s most followed person. To celebrate the major milestone, the professional soccer player shared a sweet post to thank his loyal followers.

“Wow 200 million!!!” he wrote, sharing a video that featured a montage of pictures from his life and accomplished career. “Thank you to each and every one of you for sharing this journey with me every day!!”

Back in 2018, the 34-year-old athlete earned his most followed title after dethroning Selena Gomez, who at the time, had over 144 million followers.

Known for using the platform to give fans an intimate look at his personal and professional life, Ronaldo loves to post everything from behind-the-scenes game moments to endearing snapshots with his longtime love Georgina Rodriguez and their young children. And with his shirtless pictures from his intense workouts, it’s not hard to see how Ronaldo reached the milestone number of followers.

Ronaldo’s impact isn’t only exclusive to Instagram. Last month, the Portuguese soccer star was also featured on Brandwatch’s list of the 50 Most Influential People on Twitter. Topping the list was Taylor Swift, who earned a score of 97 according to the digital consumer intelligence company’s algorithm. Also making the top 10 was President Donald Trump, India Prime Minster Narena Modi, Katy Perry, Elon Musk, Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres, Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian

As for the most followed woman on Instagram, that title goes to Grande. She surpassed Gomez’s 146 million followers in February 2019 when she earned her 146,286,173rd follower. At the time, Billboard reported that the Grammy-nominated singer saw a 13-million increase in her followers over the span of four months, crediting the spike to the release of her album thank u, next and her whirlwind romance with ex Pete Davidson.

In less than a year, her follower count has increased to 173 million. You do the math!