Critics who are ‘annoyed by my personality,’ Chrishell Stause responds.

Chrishell Stause has a message for her detractors: she understands and hears what they’re saying.

On Saturday, the star of Selling Sunset took to Twitter to open up about her on-screen persona and how she struggles to watch herself as a result.

“When people see (hashtag)sellingsunset and are irritated by my demeanor.

“Honestly, same,” Stause wrote, adding a cringe and a facepalm emoji to his post.

“I believe years of auditioning has triggered a strange part of my brain to be ‘ON’ when speaking to camera, and I’m working on it.”

“That’s funny.”

“But relax, girl.”

I’ll get it by the time we’re cancelled,” she joked.

Fans who responded to express their admiration for her on-screen persona flooded the TV personality with messages of support and kindness.

“I can’t imagine seeing myself on TV, let alone receiving feedback from others who are judging me.”

“Thanks for bringing some joy and levity into a very difficult couple of years for this healthcare worker,” one fan wrote.

Continue to be yourself.”

Stause expressed her gratitude in the midst of the criticism, but clarified, “I wasn’t intending to make people feel like I needed defending.”

I was just laughing at how irritated I get at myself while watching, so I understand.

That is all there is to it.”

After that, one of the fans replied with a message about.

