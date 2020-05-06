Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden shares adorable family photograph featuring new Cavapoo puppy Rio

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has shared an adorable family photograph to introduce their new Cavapoo puppy Rio to the world.

The heir apparent, 42, is captured alongside her husband Prince Daniel, 46, and their children Princess Estelle, eight, and Prince Oscar, four, as they sit in the woods with their sweet pet.

They were snapped at Haga Palace, the family’s official residence on the outskirts of Stockholm, this week.

Snaps of the Cavapoo – which is a cross between a Poodle and a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel – were shared to the Swedish royal family’s Instagram account yesterday.

As well as the family photograph, the adorable puppy was captured running in a field in the collection of images.

The post was captioned: ‘The Crown Princess family presents a new family member: Rio. Rio is a Cavapoo dog. He has lived at Haga for a week.’

Princess Victoria has been keeping busy amid the Covid-19 pandemic as she continues to carry out royal engagements via video calls while following social distancing rules.

She recently spoke with the Tokyo 2020 Swedish Parasport Federation and the Swedish Paralympic Committee.

An Instagram post showed Princess Victoria working from home in a vibrant red blazer, a white T-shirt and black jeans.

Her brown locks were tied into a sleek ponytail, which showed off a pair of shiny silver drop earrings.

The royal, who is a honorary member of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), listened to how Sweden’s national committees would be affected by the decision to postpone the games to 2021.