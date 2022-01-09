Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, She Loves Me, review:

She Loves Me, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, Sheffield, Sheffield, Sheffield, Sheffield, Sheffield, Sheffield, Sheffield, Sheffield, Sheffield, Sheffield, Sheffield,

This endearing production has just enough crunch and bite to avoid being too syrupy.

This gorgeous confection of a musical, directed by Robert Hastie, is one of life’s sweetest treats.

It has just enough crunch and bite to stay on the right side of syrupy – a lovable romcom to make you sigh with pleasure. It was designed by Ben Stones in sugared almond colors and has just enough crunch and bite to stay on the right side of syrupy –

The book, written by Joe Masteroff (Cabaret), is based on a play by Hungarian-born playwright Miklós László, which has been adapted for the screen three times, most notably as The Shop Around the Corner in 1940 and You’ve Got Mail in 1998, starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks.

Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick’s songs from Fiddler on the Roof are filled with lilting loveliness.

Hastie directs with tender delicacy – this is a show about secret longings and intimate affections, not bombast – and the cast makes every moment count.

Georg Nowack (David Thaxton) is the good-hearted but abrasive sales manager at Maraczek’s Parfumerie in Budapest, where the sales team includes Ladislav Sipos (Marc Elliott), spivvy philanderer Steven Kodaly (Andy Coxon), and lonely dreamer Ilona Ritter (Kaisa Hammarlund), with whom Kodaly is having a long-term affair.

When Alex Young’s sassy Amalia Balash walks in looking for a job, there’s instant chemistry between her and Georg; neither of them realizes that they’re both looking for love through a lonely hearts ad and are already pen pals.

They miss opportunities to connect as they squabble through their workweeks, oblivious to what everyone else knows: they are meant for each other.

The Stones’ candy-pink set opens up to reveal a gleaming, revolving beauty hall, which is tiered and pretty as a wedding cake.

It gliding and twirling as gracefully as the shoppers who, choreographed by Ewan Jones, stream through its doors like figure skaters as the seasons change with flurries of autumn leaves, spinning umbrellas, and flying snowballs.

The love-struck couple skip over marble counter tops or exchange furtive glances across the shop floor in Bock’s score of waltzes, rhumbas, and tangos.

Even the owner, Karl Seth’s Maraczek, has financial and marital problems, and there’s a bitter streak running through him.

