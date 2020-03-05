Crufts Day One: Dogs don their finest coats as they arrive in style at the Birmingham NEC

From their patterned jackets to fluffy coats, these dogs were certainly making a style statement as they arrived for the first day of Crufts this morning.

Some 20,000 competitors from around the world – and their indulgent owners – are gathering at the NEC for the start of the four-day meet.

The competition, which will culminate with the prestigious Best In Show being awarded on Sunday evening, is going ahead despite concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

As recently as yesterday, staff working at the event said they were astonished that it was going ahead as planned. Of the total number of dog entries, 3,000 come abroad with 366 of them coming from Italy, which has been the European epicentre of the virus outbreak with 79 deaths from 2,502 confirmed cases.

There are also 160,000 people expected to visit the arena, which some claim could be the perfect breeding ground to spread the deadly Covid-19 bug.

The Kennel Club added that it was aware of speculation that a pet dog in Hong Kong had tested weak positive for Covid-19 but said: ‘There are ongoing tests to determine whether this is due to environmental contamination and at this stage there is no change to the veterinary guidance.’ The World Health Organisation says there is no evidence that companion pets such as dogs or cats can be infected with the new coronavirus.

Today hand sanitizer was made available to guests and some people took it upon themselves to wear surgical masks inside the arena.

Speaking to MailOnline, a contractor who will be exhibiting at the show, said: ‘I don’t know why it’s still on. At a time when we’re trying to stop coronavirus spreading, it seems highly illogical for an event with so many people from around the world to go ahead.’

Among the early arrivals determined to stand out from the crowd was an adorable terrier who cruised in on a skateboard and a pair of dainty poodles who showed of patriotic Union flag coats.

Elsewhere a dog was deemed to precious to lay a paw on the ground and was carried into the arena in its owner’s arms – with a silk scarf wrapped around its head to protect its fur from the rain.

The competition kicks off today with skills including jumping, agility and flyball being judged in the ring in front of a crowd of excited animal lovers.

The long-weekend builds up to the coveted Best In Show title, which is awarded to one lucky pup on Sunday evening.

Alongside the competitions in the main arena, dog owners and lovers can peruse more than 550 trade stands, packed with treats for their much-loved pets, and visit the ‘Discover Dogs’ area, which allows prospective owners to familiarise themselves with 200 different pedigree breeds.