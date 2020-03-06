Crufts day two at the Birmingham NEC gets off to a stylish start with cute dogs

Crufts competitors pulled out all the style stops as they arrived for the second day of the competition in Birmingham today.

Dogs dressed in Union flag jackets, fetching patterned onesies and vibrant vests turned out with their owners at the Birmingham NEC this morning.

The competition, which takes place over four days and culminates with the prestigious Best In Show on Sunday evening, is going ahead despite concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

This week staff working at the event said they were astonished that it was going ahead as planned. Of the total number of dog entries, 3,000 come abroad with 366 of them coming from Italy, which has been the European epicentre of the virus outbreak with 79 deaths from 2,502 confirmed cases.

There are also 160,000 people expected to visit the arena, which some claim could be the perfect breeding ground to spread the deadly Covid-19 bug.

The Kennel Club added that it was aware of speculation that a pet dog in Hong Kong had tested weak positive for Covid-19 but said: ‘There are ongoing tests to determine whether this is due to environmental contamination and at this stage there is no change to the veterinary guidance.’ The World Health Organisation says there is no evidence that companion pets such as dogs or cats can be infected with the new coronavirus.