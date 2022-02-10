Crunchyroll Names ‘Attack on Titan’ Anime of the Year in the 2022 Anime Awards — Here’s the Complete Winners List

The winners of Crunchyroll’s 2022 Anime Awards have been announced, and a number of fan favorites took home awards this year.

The lineup was led by Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 1, which won Anime of the Year.

Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and ODDTAXI were also victorious.

The complete list of winners can be found below, courtesy of Crunchyroll.

The final season of Attack on Titan is currently airing, and fan interest in the show appears to be at an all-time high.

It was recently named the most popular TV show for 2021 by Parrot Analytics.

It’s no surprise that it won the most prestigious award at Crunchyroll’s 2022 Anime Awards, given the level of viewer enthusiasm.

After a four-year hiatus, Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 1 reintroduces fans to the Eldians of Marley.

It contains several major twists as well as an epic battle between Paradis Island and Marley.

Its success at the Anime Awards was most likely due to those elements.

And there’s a chance the series will see another big win in the future.

With the release of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 in the winter of 2022, it’s possible that it will also win Anime of the Year at next year’s event.

Of course, Crunchyroll’s list of 2022 winners included several other popular series that are currently airing, so it will face stiff competition.

Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards in 2022 featured a slew of notable nominees, and voters praised several series in addition to Attack on Titan.

Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and ODDTAXI swept the major categories this year.

In the Best Boy category, Ranking of Kings came out on top.

Komi Can’t Communicate was also named Best Comedy, Horimiya Best Romance, and To Your Eternity Best Drama.

Crunchyroll claims that around 17 million people around the world voted for these winners. Here’s the full list of Crunchyroll’s 2022 Anime Awards winners:

1. Anime of the Year: Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 2. Best Boy: Bojji (Ranking of Kings) 3. Best Girl: Nobara Kugisaki (Jujutsu Kaisen Cour 2) 4. Best Protagonist: Odokawa (ODDTAXI) 5. Best Antagonist: Eren Jaeger (Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1) 6. Best Fight Scene: Yuji Itadori & Aoi Todo VS Hanami (Jujutsu Kaisen Cour 2) 7. Best Director: Baku Kinoshita (ODDTAXI) 8. Best Animation: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc 9. Best Character Design: Tadashi Hiramatsu (Jujutsu Kaisen Cour 2) 10. Best Score: Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc) 11. Best Opening Sequence:“Boku no sensou”by Shinsei Kamattechan (Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1) Storyboard and Direction: Yuichiro Hayashi 12. Best Ending Sequence: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc 13. Best Action: Jujutsu Kaisen Cour 2 14. Best Comedy: Komi Can’t Communicate 15. Best Drama: To Your Eternity 16. Best Fantasy: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 17. Best Romance: Horimiya 18. Best Film: Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train

Congratulations to all the winners of The Anime Awards!! Full list of winners: https://t.co/eD6Cb2JveQpic.twitter.com/WuoOntJ19q — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) February 9, 2022

19. Best VA Performance (Japanese): Yuki Kaji for Eren Jaeger in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 20. Best VA Performance (English): David Wald for Ainosuke Shindo/”ADAM” in SK8 The Infinity 21. Best VA Performance (German): René Dawn-Claude for Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen Cour 2 22. Best VA Performance (French): Enzo Ratsito for Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer’s Mugen Train Arc 23. Best VA Performance (Portuguese): Léo Rabelo for Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen Cour 2 24. Best VA Performance (Castilian): Marcel Navarro for Tanjiro Kamado inDemon Slayer’s Mugen Train Arc 25. Best VA Performance (Spanish): Irwin Daayán for Rengoku in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 26. Best VA Performance (Russian): Islam Gandzhaev for Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer’s Mugen Train Arc