Crunchyroll’s New Trailer for ‘Attack on Titan’ Season 4 Shows How Far the Main Characters Have Come

Season 4 of Attack on Titan will bring the popular anime to a close, but not before putting the show’s main characters through the ringer.

From the beginning, Eren, Armin, and Mikasa have been at the heart of the series.

And, in advance of the show’s final episodes, Crunchyroll’s new Attack on Titan trailer serves as a reminder of how far these three have come.

Ahead of Season 4B, Crunchyroll and Funimation will release ‘Attack on Titan’ OAD episodes.

Crunchyroll has released a new trailer for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 that looks back at the main characters’ arcs over the previous four seasons.

The footage focuses on Eren, Armin, and Mikasa, showing how far they’ve progressed since the anime’s debut.

Viewers see them as they grow up together, but they’re also reminded of how much they’ve changed over time.

Gone are the simpler times of their youth.

They must make life-or-death decisions.

The previous Attack on Titan trailer on Crunchyroll emphasized those stakes, transporting viewers back to the anime’s bloodier moments.

And, given the new trailer’s bittersweet tone, one has to wonder if Attack on Titan’s main characters will have a happy ending.

Will the Anime Change the Manga’s Divided Ending in ‘Attack on Titan’ Season 4B?

Eren, Armin, and Mikasa had a difficult time in the first half of Attack on Titan Season 4, especially after Eren appeared to have cut ties with his childhood friends.

He tells the pair that he’s always hated them after being away from them during his stay in Marley.

And, while his harsh words are probably meant to push them away, the scene is still difficult to watch.

According to the official trailer for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 (via Crunchyroll), their friendship may be permanently shattered.

Mikasa is holding the scarf Eren gave her at one point, and Armin is asking if they should assist him.

It’s clear that the two are torn about continuing to follow him.

It’s difficult to blame them after recent events.

Only time will tell if the friendship between the characters survives the final season of Attack on Titan.

When will fans be able to watch the new episodes?

It is now or never.

The second half of Attack on Titan’s final season begins…

