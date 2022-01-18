Crunchyroll’s Sixth Annual Anime Awards Voting Has Begun — Here Are the Nominees

Crunchyroll’s Sixth Annual Anime Awards Voting Has Begun — Here’s Who’s Nominated.

Crunchyroll has announced the nominees for its sixth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards, with nominees in 26 categories.

Beginning with Anime of the Year and extending all the way to voice performances and character design, the biggest anime releases from 2021 will compete for awards.

Continue reading to find out which series have been nominated for the 2022 event and where you can vote.

In 2022, here are ten of the most eagerly anticipated new anime series.

Anime of the Year is perhaps the most coveted award at Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards.

In 2022, a number of heavy hitters are competing for the prize:

With Attack on Titan nearing the end of its run, it only has a few more chances to win the prize.

Of course, Jujutsu Kaisen and ODDTAXI have generated enough buzz to compete with popular shonen series.

And almost every anime in this genre is deserving of the honor.

They’re all nominated in multiple categories, which is fortunate.

So, what other series have been nominated for the Anime Awards 2022?

Which Anime Shows Should You Watch in Winter 2022?

Aside from Anime of the Year, Crunchyroll honors each year’s anime lineup for a variety of achievements, ranging from creating the most compelling protagonist or the best fight scene to outstanding scoring and acting.

Additionally, the best anime in each genre has a chance to be named the best.

This year’s list includes 40 anime studios from eight different streaming platforms, according to Crunchyroll.

Many of the contenders will no doubt be familiar to anime fans.

The voting for the Anime Awards 2022 is now open! You can vote once a day for your favorite shows, artists, and characters until the countdown reaches 125.

VOTE

The nominees for Crunchyroll’s 2022 Anime Awards have been revealed, and fans can now vote for the series they believe are most deserving of each award.

Go to Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards website to vote.

Voting will be open until January.

At 12 p.m., on the 18th.

From PST to January

at 5:00 p.m.

PST On February 1, Crunchyroll’s website and social media channels will announce the winners.

9 in the year 2022.

The winner of each prize will be decided by popular vote, with a panel of international judges on hand to cast deciding votes if necessary.

With so many popular series to choose from, it’ll be interesting to see how the nominees in each category fare.

We’ll be ready with…

