Crystal Hefner claims to have cleansed her body of “everything fake.”

Crystal Hefner claims to have gotten rid of “everything fake” from her body.

Crystal Hefner will begin the year 2022 with no “fake” in her system.

In an effort to be her more “authentic” self, the former Playboy Playmate and widow of Hugh Hefner took to Instagram on Monday to share that she’s not only removed everything fake from her body, but she’s also deleted all of her old photos.

“I feel like all of the people here with me at this point actually care and are invested in my life in a positive way, and for that I thank you,” Crystal began after a few years of staying true to herself on social media.

“Over the course of five years, my account has evolved from not always safe for work posts to my REAL safe for work life.”

I am who I am.

I used to live for other people, trying to make them happy while suffering internally.”

While Crystal admitted that her following grew during her time as a Playmate, she’s since changed her feed to be more modest, claiming that it’s what “empowers” her these days. “As most of you know, I grew my following during my ‘Playboy [years],” she said.

Certain photos attract a large number of followers quickly.

She explained, “In a nutshell, sex sells.”

“I’m not sure if I felt empowered by dressing scantily clad, showing cleavage, etc…or if I just felt it was expected of me or what… but now I can confidently and 100% proudly say that modesty is what empowers me these days, and because it feels so much better internally, it will probably be this way for the rest of my life.”

“I removed everything fake from my body, including my breast implants, and deleted all my old photos,” she said.

I’m more open and vulnerable, and I have a stronger sense of self-identity.

“I am mine,” Crystal declared emphatically.

“As I made this transition, I kept thinking… ‘Will my account survive?’ as I watched my followers drop by the thousands every day (I use socialblade.com to check; type in any username and see for yourself).

I was in a bad financial situation.

Each and every day.

While I tanked hard, I was watching the girls with similar pages keep posting the same scantily clad stuff and growing exponentially.”

