Crystal Hefner, Hugh Hefner’s widow, has’removed everything fake’ from her body, including breast implants.

Crystal Hefner, Hugh Hefner’s widow, appeared unrecognizable after “removing everything fake” from her body, claiming that this is “the real me.”

The model had previously undergone breast implants and a “fat transfer surgery,” both of which resulted in life-threatening complications.

Crystal flaunted her natural beauty in a black-and-white Instagram photo.

While taking a selfie next to her Christmas tree in her Los Angeles, California home, the former playmate smiled softly at the camera.

She also included screenshots of her social media analytics, showing how many new followers she’s gained since ditching her Playboy bunny persona.

Crystal explained how she’s “transitioned” since her days at the Playboy mansion in the caption.

“I feel like all the people here with me at this point actually care and are invested in my life in a positive way, and for that I thank you,” she wrote.

“Over the course of five years, my account has evolved from not always safe for work posts to my REAL safe for work life.

The genuine version of myself.

I used to live for other people, trying to make them happy while suffering internally.

“As most of you know, during my “Playboy” years, I grew a sizable fan base.

Some photos have a lot of followers.

In a nutshell, sex sells.

I’m not sure if I felt empowered by dressing scantily clad, showing cleavage, etc…or if it was just expected of me or what… but now I can confidently and 100% proudly say that modesty is what empowers me these days, and because it feels so much better internally, it will probably be this way for the rest of my life.”

“I removed everything fake from my body and deleted all my old photos,” Hugh’s wife continued in her post, revealing her desire to move forward and leave the past behind her in order to show the true version of herself.

I’m more open and vulnerable, and I feel more at home in my own skin.

“I am mine.” As I made this transition, I kept thinking to myself, “Will my account survive?” as I watched my followers drop by the thousands every day (I use socialblade.com to check, and you can type in any username to see for yourself).

I was in a bad financial situation.

Every single day.

While I tanked, I was watching the girls with similar pages keep posting the same scantily clad material and growing exponentially.

“However, things have changed recently.”

It’s now in the green.

The number of people is increasing every day.

Now here’s the deal:

