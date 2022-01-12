Crystal Hefner, Hugh Hefner’s widow, says she will no longer post’scantily clad’ photos because’modesty empowers me.’

Crystal Hefner, Hugh Hefner’s widow, has announced that she will no longer post’scantily clad’ photos, saying, ‘Modesty Is What Empowers Me.’

Crystal Hefner is a well-known celebrity who is best known for being Hugh Hefner’s final wife.

Hugh Hefner, like many of his partners, was a Playboy model who gained fame for her nude and barely-there photos.

Hefner, on the other hand, has been rebranding herself in recent years.

She recently stated that she would no longer post “scantily clad” photos on social media, and that “modesty” now feels more appropriate to her.

In the late 2000s, Hefner worked as a Playboy model, and she even appeared on E!’s reality show The Girls Next Door, which followed Hugh Hefner’s Playboy girlfriends.

Hugh Hefner was her husband from 2013 until his death in 2017.

Hefner has kept a more low-key lifestyle since then.

She told OK! magazine in 2020 that she had spent the previous few years traveling the world: “I’ve visited 33 countries in the last few years.”

All of that has slowed down now, but it has aided me in my search for myself.”

Hefner’s social media followers can see photos of her travels.

In 2021, she began dating Ryan Malaty, a former cast member of Are You the One?

Hefner has been rebranding herself, despite her past as a Playboy model.

In the month of January,

10, She updated fans on Instagram with a black-and-white photo and a caption.

“I feel like all of the people here with me at this point actually care and are invested in my life in a positive way, and for that I thank you,” she wrote.

“Over the course of five years, my account has evolved from not always safe for work posts to my REALLY safe for work life.”

This is the real me.

I used to live for other people, trying to make them happy while suffering internally.”

Hefner admitted that her “scantily clad” photos used to attract a large number of followers because “sex sells,” but she is now changing her tune.

“I’m not sure if I felt empowered by dressing scantily clad, showing cleavage, etc…or if it was just expected,” Hefner explained.

