Crystal Hefner, Hugh Hefner’s wife, reveals the “Real” her after removing “Everything Fake” from her body.

After removing “everything fake” from her body, Hugh Hefner’s wife Crystal unveils the “real” her.

Crystal Hefner, Hugh Hefner’s third wife, said she was “suffering internally” while posting NSFW photos for others and is ready to live for herself.

“These days, modesty is what empowers me,” she wrote.

Crystal Hefner is content with her decision to put her bunny ears away.

Hugh Hefner’s widow spoke about her evolving perspective on her “Playboy years” and why she now feels more “authentic” and “vulnerable” than ever.

“Over the last five years, my Instagram account has evolved from not always safe for work posts to my REAL safe for work life,” she wrote on Monday, Jan.

Number ten.

“I am who I am.”

I used to live for other people, to make them happy, and in the process, I was suffering internally.”

Her Playboy persona and “certain” photos, she said, helped her gain social media fame for her game.

“In short, sex sells,” wrote Crystal, now 35.

“I’m not sure if I felt empowered by dressing scantily clad, showing cleavage, etc…or if I just felt it was expected of me or what… but now I can confidently and proudly say, modesty is what empowers me these days, and because it feels so much better internally, it will probably be this way for the rest of my life.”

She even admitted that she has “removed everything fake from my body” and deleted old photos, which has helped her feel “more at home with myself.”

“I was watching the girls with similar pages keep posting the same scantily clad stuff and growing exponentially while I tanked hard,” Crystal reflected.

However, as she became more modest, her female fan base grew, giving her the impression that she has an “army of supporters” who see “an actual soul behind the lens.”

“I feel like everyone here at this point cares about me and is invested in my life in a positive way,” wrote the model, who was married to Hugh from 2012 until his death in 2017.

“Thank you for following for insight into my past life, new life, travels, health challenges, lifestyle, you name it… thank you,” she continued.

“I’m going to make it my mission to help in any way I can while remaining true to myself.

I hope you can all stay true to who you are…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Hugh Hefner’s Wife Crystal Unveils the “Real” Her After Removing “Everything Fake” From Her Body