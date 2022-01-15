Crystal Hefner’s Journey from Playboy Playmate to “Authentic” Self

Crystal Hefner recently opened up about her time as a Playboy, revealing that she was physically and mentally ill toward the end of her marriage.

Finally, she’s revealing her true identity.

Nearly five years after her husband Hugh Hefner died, Crystal Hefner is certain of who she is.

The self-described model turned traveler opened up about her “suffering” on the inside while in the spotlight in a recent Instagram post.

“As most of you are aware, I grew my fan base during my ‘Playboy’ years,” she explained.

The author declares, “Sex sells.”

Crystal says she now feels more “authentic” than ever at 35 as a result of removing “everything fake” from her body, purging old photos, and embracing modesty, which she describes as the polar opposite of her previous life.

“It feels so much better internally,” Crystal said, “that I’m pretty sure it’ll stay that way for the rest of my life.”

Her journey began in 2009 and has lasted 13 years.

That was the year she won Playboy Playmate of the Month and starred in the TV series The Girls Next Door with her future husband Hugh and co-stars Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson.

Crystal married the magazine publisher in 2012, two years after he divorced his second wife, Kimberley Conrad, and they remained together until his death in 2017 at the age of 91.

Since then, she’s been open about her time at the notorious Playboy Mansion.

In a December Instagram post, Crystal wrote, “Towards the end of the year, I started saying no to things that weren’t me.”

Implants were removed, and hair became more natural.

There will be no more fake tan, no more life.

I was still sick physically and mentally, but I was getting better.”

She says she’s “torn” about the mansion because “in many ways it was a sanctuary to me, but in other ways it was a prison to me.”

The health advocate continued, “It’s the same with Hef.”

