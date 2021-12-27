Cuffe Owens and Meghan King’s Relationship Timeline: From Dating App to Marriage and Beyond

Meghan King and Cuffe Owens’ Relationship History: From the Start of Their Dating App to Marriage and Beyond

Meghan King and Cuffe Owens’ relationship went from zero to 60 after meeting on a dating app in September 2021.

“Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together,” King said of the couple’s beginnings to Brides in October 2021.

“For weeks, we didn’t leave each other’s side.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum met Owens less than a month before the couple married in October 2021, according to Us Weekly.

Some people were surprised by their whirlwind romance because King had only recently made her relationship with the attorney Instagram official.

“Her family is a little surprised that she married so quickly,” a source told Us exclusively after the couple’s wedding, which was attended by Owens’ uncle, President Joe Biden, and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden.

The intimate ceremony included King’s three children, daughter Aspen and twin sons Hart and Hayes, whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Edmonds.

“For us, our wedding was about two things,” the host of the “Intimate Knowledge” podcast said of her and Owens’ big day to Brides.

“Our love and commitment to each other, as well as our families — each of our families, as well as the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married.”

The ceremony was held at Owens’ parents’ home in Pennsylvania, and it was the TV personality’s third wedding.

She previously married Brad McDill, her college sweetheart, from 2007 to 2011, before marrying Edmonds for the second time in October 2014.

In October 2019, the couple called it quits, and their divorce was finalized in May 2021.

In October 2021, King said on Instagram that she and Owens “just knew” they were meant to be together.

“Our vision was of an intimate and simple gathering — no major frills, no overthinking, no drama,” she said of their small gathering in an interview with the magazine.

“We both knew exactly what we were going to do, where we were going to do it, and how we were going to do it,” says the narrator.

It’s a beautiful thing that we can agree on so many things.”

