Cuffe Owens is Joe Biden’s nephew.

Cuffe Owens, Joe Biden’s nephew, has been in the news recently due to reports of his marriage to Meghan King of the Real Housewives of Orange County.

Owens, 42, and Meghan King, 37, of the Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC), announced their engagement in October 2021.

Cuffe and Meghan tied the knot on October 11, 2021.

The wedding took place in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, at President Biden’s sister’s house, which was also Owens’ childhood home.

After only a few weeks of dating, the couple married in a small ceremony attended by only 50 people.

Instead of a traditional wedding gown, the RHOC alum wore a Rasario blazer dress.

“We both found ourselves getting caught up in expectations of tradition with the dress when I just decided to wear what felt most like’me,'” Meghan explained to Brides.

“It was also the first dress I tried on: a sophisticated blazer dress by Rasario from Matches Fashion online.

“I had my dry cleaner pin the lapels back on and voila! My wedding gown was finished.”

Owens, meanwhile, wore a navy blue Ralph Lauren Purple Label suit and a watch that his father had given him for their wedding day.

Cuffe, the son of President Biden’s sister and adviser Valerie Owens, and she made their relationship public in September 2021 when she posted a photo of him on her Instagram and captioned it, “My man.”

“Trying my hardest to avoid any cheesy introductions like’my main squeeze’… so just meet my man,” the post read.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were both in attendance.

The First Couple took the morning off before returning to Washington, DC, but they were chastised for their decision.

Biden was accused by critics of leaving the White House at a time when the country is experiencing a budget and supply chain crisis.

When the couple returned to the White House, neither took questions from reporters and went straight inside with their granddaughter, Naomi, Hunter Biden’s ex-wife Kathleen Buhle Biden’s daughter.

Aspen, born on November 24, 2016, and twins Hart and Hayes, born in June 2018, are King’s three young children with MLB superstar Jim Edmonds.

Owens, on the other hand, doesn’t have any.

Cuffe Owens and Meghan King have reportedly decided to divorce after only two months of marriage.

According to Page Six, the president’s nephew and the reality star called it quits on December 24, 2021.

Meghan, 37, “has told…,” according to a source.

