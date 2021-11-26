Cult Beauty is having a Black Friday sale in the year 2021, with 25% off everything.

Cult Beauty is having a Black Friday sale in 2021, with 25% off everything.

CULT Beauty is a beauty fan’s dream come true: it carries all of our favorite top brands and regularly introduces new, trending product lines.

So, naturally, we’re looking forward to the discounts available in the Cult Beauty Black Friday sale in 2021, which has already begun.

Cult Beauty is currently offering a 25% discount on everything if you use the code CBBF25 at checkout.

This year’s Black Friday is November 26.

It’s often regarded as the year’s biggest discount period, so mark these dates on your calendar if you want to take advantage of great deals from a variety of brands and retailers.

This year, Cyber Monday falls on November 29th, the Monday following Black Friday.

Most brands have ongoing sales, so you’ll almost certainly be able to find some bargains at Cult Beauty.

Cult Beauty carries everything a beauty aficionado could desire, from jade rollers to Korean skincare.

This year, Cult Beauty has announced that it will participate in Black Friday, promising “fantastic savings with our best online offers, from value sets to exclusive new arrivals from your favorite Cult Beauty brands.”

You can get 15% off your first order at Cult Beauty right now.

There are also discounts for birthdays and NHS employees.

If you’re eligible for the Cult Beauty NHS Discount, you can get a unique code for 15% off orders over £25. If you’re eligible, go to the Blue Light Card website to get your code.

Good news: all standard delivery orders over £15 and priority orders over £150 qualify for free shipping.

Otherwise, shipping is £3.95 for 3-5 days and £5.95 for 1-2 days.

Priority shipping to Europe and the Channel Islands is £15, as is shipping to the United States – just make sure the brands you’ve ordered are eligible for international shipping.

Within the UK, standard delivery takes 3-5 days and priority delivery takes 1-2 days (excluding Sundays and Bank Holidays).

