Culture and Finance will meet this Friday with the cultural sector

The Minister of Finance and government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, and the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, will meet this Friday April 17 from 11:30 am with the culture sector, as they have explained to Europa Press ministerial sources.

Montero announced this meeting last Friday, although without confirming a date at that time, to address possible measures to alleviate the consequences suffered by the effects of the pandemic caused by Covid-19.

The announcement came after criticism from part of the cultural sector, which even called for a ‘blackout’ for two days, finally suspended after the announcement by the Minister of Finance to “give a vote of confidence.”

“The Government is aware of the extreme difficulties that we are going through and, therefore, we will study the uniqueness of the sector so that they can benefit from the general measures adapted to their profile that have already been implemented or those that can be designed or applied in the future, “Montero said last Friday.

Previously, it is also planned that both ministers hold a meeting with the third vice president and minister for Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, with the aim of preparing the meeting with the cultural sector and studying stimulus measures that could be specifically applied once the moment in said sector.

Likewise, on Thursday, April 16, the Minister of Culture and Sport will hold telematic meetings from 11.00 am with representatives of the Autonomous Communities and with the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP). .