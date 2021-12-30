Customer claims X-large thong ‘doesn’t stretch,’ and Kim Kardashian is slammed for ‘troubling’ sizing of SKIMS shapewear.

One customer complained that the X-large thong “doesn’t stretch,” and KIM Kardashian was slammed for the “troubling” sizing of her SKIMS shapewear.

While reviewing SKIMS products on TikTok, Jasmine Alexandria called out the 41-year-old in a trending TikTok tirade.

“I got Skims for Christmas… and let me talk about the sizing because the sizing is what’s really bothering me,” Jasmine said in the new TikTok video.

The disgruntled customer, who bought the shapewear in size “LargeExtra Large,” held it up for her 59,000 Instagram followers to see.

“This is a LargeExtra Large, and it does not stretch,” she explained.

“It’s not a stretchy material.”

“Believe me when I say I couldn’t get this past my thigh.”

The Kardashian sisters, Kim, Kourtney, 42, Khloe, 37, Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 24, were then called out by Jasmine for undergoing cosmetic procedures to alter their bodies.

“It’s crazy to me because it’s like you guys buy your bodies, right?” she said of the Kardashians.

“You paid for that a** and those t**ts.”

So you’re well aware that this isn’t going to help.”

“So my question to Kim Kardashian is what size are you wearing in your line?” the TikToker continued.

“I understand that the thighs don’t match, but you’re not going to get your a** in this.”

Jasmine demonstrated her struggle to fit into the core control underwear in a subsequent video.

She captioned the photo, “I posted the try-on video [laughing emoji]Skims-1, Me-0,” indicating that she was unable to put on the shapewear.

While Kim hasn’t responded publicly to Jasmine’s complaints, a Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan tagged her daughter North, 8, in the comments section to inform the family.

“Can you check your mommy’s tags, @Kim and North Northie?” wrote one fan.

“Instead of tagging Kim Kardashian, you should tag North. I’m pretty sure she’ll get that message to her mom very quickly and quickly,” another wrote.

As her romance with Pete Davidson, 28, heats up, Kim was slammed.

Over the weekend, the KUWTK alum was rumored to have had lunch with the comic at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

The famous couple was spotted cuddling up at the prestigious hotel’s Polo Lounge.

Pete wore a grey beanie cap and a black hooded sweatshirt for the casual get-together, while the SKIMS mogul wore no makeup.

Pete had his arm around Kim and looked into her eyes, according to Hollywood Life, while they appeared to be deep in conversation.

[…]

