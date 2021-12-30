Customers are flocking to Home Bargains after finding designer makeup brushes for as low as 99p.

Home Bargains is selling Real Techniques makeup brushes for 99p, and shoppers are lining up to get their hands on them.

Megan, a TikTok user, posted a video urging her followers to rush to Home Bargains to get the brushes as soon as possible.

“Girls, don’t walk, run to Home Bargains,” she said in the video.

She then demonstrated the Real Techniques makeup accessories available at her local Home Bargains, which included a variety of brushes for £2.99 each and makeup sponges for £1.99 each.

A Real Techniques beauty blender would normally cost £5 at most retailers, so Home Bargains is offering it for less than half of that.

Even better, a pack of four smaller sponges is available for just 99p.

Commenters couldn’t wait to rush to Home Bargains after seeing the video, which received 214,000 views.

One enthusiastic viewer wrote, “I GOT THEM YESTERDAY,” while another wrote, “No way!!”

Another person wrote, “I got a set of four beauty blender type sponges and a holder for £2.50, I love home bargains.”

“I literally bought them all,” wrote another shopper.

“They also do cheap Eyelure lashes sometimes!” said one makeup fan.

“I actually looked at them and thought they looked cheap, like bad quality,” one viewer said. “I think I’m going to try them looking at the comments!” another added.

