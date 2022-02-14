Customers are raving about Primark’s new heatless curling tool, which costs just £2.50!

Primark’s new heatless curling tool has customers raving… and it’s only £2.50!

For the past few months, TIKTOK has been flooded with people trying out various heatless curling devices, with varying degrees of success.

However, one beauty fan claims to have found the ideal heatless curling tool in Primark.

“This is your sign to go get the £2.50 heatless curler from Primark… lifesaver,” Macy captioned a TikTok video in which she was seen wrapping her hair around a long leopard-print tube.

After removing the tool, the clip changed to show her with beautiful, soft ringlets.

She captioned the video, “@Primark, you’ve worked your magic.”

Others were quick to comment on the video, praising Macy’s incredible look and pleading with her to do a tutorial on how she uses the device.

One person wrote, “I need this omg.”

Another added, “omg they sell them in primark now.”

Someone else suggested Macy could have just worn the tie from her dressing gown, but she rebuffed the suggestion, saying, “They don’t work as well and make your hair frizzy.”

Another person admitted it’s nearly impossible to get a good night’s sleep while wearing the tube.

“They’re so so so so so so uncomfortable to sleep in,” they said, to which Macy responded, “I just got used to it lol.”

Others, on the other hand, said they didn’t have the same level of success as Macy with the £2.50 device.

“We got the same one – I tried it and it didn’t look right,” a disgruntled individual wrote.

Someone else grumbled, “Why don’t mine ever look like this?”

