Customers at Aldi were taken aback by the smell of £1.69 Christmas candles, prompting outrage from critics.

Shoppers at Aldi were taken aback by the smell of £1.69 Christmas candles, with critics blasting the bizarre range.

ALDI’s new Christmas Candles have been released, but some customers have been disappointed.

Last Thursday, the supermarket behemoth unveiled four festive scents for the low price of £1.69 each.

Pigs in Blankets, Turkey and Stuffing, Mince Pie, and Christmas Pudding with Brandy Butter were among the new creations that they shared on Facebook.

“Let’s face it, who wouldn’t want a Turkey and Stuffing candle?! In store Thursday!” they wrote.

Some users, however, were not pleased with the news, citing the unusual seasonal scents as a source of discomfort.

“I love Aldi, but these candles are a no from me,” one user wrote.

Food and cooking smells are always present in your home, ugh.”

Added another.

“How about a full English candle?” says the narrator.

“I guess we should be grateful there isn’t a sprout candle,” a third joked.

Others, on the other hand, were so turned off by the new collection that they wondered if candles were even for them.

“Is this for real?” exclaimed one.

“Novelty candles are a no for me,” a second concluded.

We reported earlier this month that Aldi has launched a superzised Jo Malone inspired candle for Christmas for £305 less.

The next best thing is their copycat 2.5kg candle, which starts at just £24.99, saving you over £300 over the high-end version.

Their Hurricane Candles have a 270-hour burn time, making them ideal for the winter months.

The popular Lime, Basil, and Mandarin scents are available, as well as three other flavors, including Velvety Rose.

Aldi also has a supersized option with four wicks that is less expensive than the Jo Malone dupe.