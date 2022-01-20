Customers can win a year’s worth of shopping at Morrisons.

Customers can win a year’s worth of shopping from Morrisons.

Those interested in winning one of the prizes have until February 27 to enter.

Morrisons is giving away a year’s worth of free online shopping to five lucky customers.

Thousands of other prizes, ranging from £5 to £500, will be given away as part of the promotion throughout January and February.

Anyone who makes an online purchase at morrisons.com before February 27 will be entered into the prize draw automatically.

Customers’ orders will be counted as separate entries into the competition if they are placed before the deadline.

Customers must have signed up for the MyMorrisons App, be a UK resident, and be 18 or older to qualify.

From February 28 to March 1, the winners will be notified by email or phone.

Visit https:my.morrisons.comcompetitionsjan-2022win-your-shopping-on-us-tcs for the full terms and conditions.

Visit https:my.morrisons.com to sign up for MyMorrisons.