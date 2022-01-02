Customers expect a haircut and blow-dry in 20 minutes from me as a hairdresser, and they become irritated when I tell them it will take longer.

Customers expect a cut and blow-dry in 20 minutes from me as a hairdresser, and they become irritated when I tell them it takes longer.

A HAIRDRESSER has revealed that some customers come into her salon during their lunch break and ask for a service that takes an hour to complete in 20 minutes.

Clients become enraged, according to China Allred of Texas, when she is unable to squeeze in a wash, cut, and blow-dry during their break from work.

China reenacted a conversation with a client who rushed into the salon in a panic, stating that she needed the service completed and out the door in twenty minutes, on her TikTok account.

“We are never going to hurry CUTTING your hair to get you out faster,” she wrote on Instagram, using the handle @chinaarae.

“OK, I’m ready, can we get started? I’m on my lunch break, I don’t have any time,” the client said as he rushed to his seat.

I’ve got to get out of here in about 20 minutes.”

“OK, you’re down for a haircut, which includes a shampoo, cut, and style,” China said.

It may take up to an hour to complete this task.

It usually takes at least 45 minutes, and since you have thick, long hair, it’ll most likely take nearly an hour.”

China told the client that she could do a dry cut to get her ready faster, but the client wanted the whole shebang in 20 minutes.

“Excuse me, do you see my greasy, dirty hair? No, I need a shampoo, and it’s cold outside, so I can’t leave with wet hair,” the client explained.

“OK, what would you like me to do because there is no way I can do that in 20 minutes,” the hairdresser said.

Do you understand what I’m saying? It’ll take 20 minutes to blow dry your hair.”

The customer was not satisfied with this response and demanded that the hairstylist follow her instructions.

“No, no,” the client replied, “I don’t understand what you’re saying, and frankly, I need to be out of here in 19 minutes.”

China persisted in its search for a solution, offering to wash and cut the woman’s hair and allow her to wear it in a bun because she would not have time to dry it.

“Are you really going to make me choose between clean hair and not freezing when I go outside?” the enraged customer demanded.

The video has received 195k views and numerous comments from TikTok users.

“Who schedules a hair appointment during their lunch break? They’ll come back to work looking like a completely different person,” one person joked.

“How come people don’t get it…?” said another.

