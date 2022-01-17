Cynthia Bailey of the Real Housewives of Orange County wants to return to the Caribbean Seas with Captain Lee (Exclusive)

Cynthia Bailey of the Real Housewives of Orange County wants to go back to the Caribbean Seas with Captain Lee (Exclusive)

Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta said she’d like to return to Below Deck Season 3 with her husband Mike Hill.

On the 2015 television show Eros, Bailey sailed with Claudia Jordan and her family.

Due to bad weather, the boat was forced to dock, but she said it didn’t matter because she had a trip of a lifetime.

Even after spending eight days at the luxurious Triton Luxury Villa in the Turks and Caicos on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, she shared this memory with.

She regarded the trip as the greatest “gift” she had ever received, and she relished every moment of it.

“We had to dock because the weather in the Bahamas was terrible,” she explained.

“But you know what, if Bravo ever gave me a gift, it was the opportunity to bring my family to watch Below Deck.”

“[Daughter] Noelle gave me so many mom points,” she added.

“She was having a blast.

Bailey’s daughter was a teenager at the time, and she had a thing for deckhand Emile Kotze.

They dubbed Kotze an “African Prince” after he served strawberries to the guests while wearing tight jeans and no shirt.

She went on to say that the crew and Captain Lee Rosbach were also fantastic.

She continued, “It could have been like a tornado the whole time.”

“And the yacht was absolutely stunning.”

The team was incredible.

We were led by Captain Lee.

We got pretty much everything we asked for.

So it didn’t matter that the weather was bad because it turned out to be so much fun.”

“And, as someone who comes from reality television, I’ve never been on a show where I wasn’t a part of the drama,” she added.

“However, the crew was the source of the drama.

So I just got to go on a cruise with my friends and family and eat, drink, and have a good time.

Then there was the drama in the kitchen, which had nothing to do with me.

“Sign me up! If they’d have me, I’d go on Below Deck once a year.”

