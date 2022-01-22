Cynthia Bailey’s Advice to Future RHUGT Cast Members – Have Fun Breaking the Fourth Wall (Exclusive) ‘RHOA’: Cynthia Bailey’s Advice to Future RHUGT Cast Members – Have Fun Breaking the Fourth Wall (Exclusive) ‘RHOA’: Cynthia Bailey’s Advice to Future RHUGT Cast Members – Have

Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, who was one of the first cast members of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, has some tips for future cast members on how to make the most of filming.

Current and former Housewives from various series are thrown together for a girls’ trip in the RHUGT series.

The show allows cast members who have never met before to bond, but it also allows them to clash during filming.

During the flagship season, Bailey frequently played the role of peacemaker, but she admits to losing her cool at times.

She hopes that now that she’s had the experience, future cast members will be a little more vulnerable on this show than they are on their own show.

Breaking the fourth wall is typically frowned upon in reality television, but on RHUGT, the rules are a little different. “First and foremost, I’m glad [producers]are going to be taking [the trips], because I know the fans have wanted this for a long time,” Bailey said.

“In terms of advice,” she said, “I would say go into it with the intention of having a good time.”

“At the end of the day, one of the wonderful things about Girls Trip is that it’s very different from the regular Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

It was so much fun to break the fourth wall.

It was as if it were my favorite pastime.

But just to be able to talk about things we don’t get to talk about.”

Bailey was fascinated by the various casting stories and how some of the women ended up as Housewives.

She commented, “Because we all have different stories.”

“But, at the end of the day, I think the fans really want to see more beyond the girls trip than they get to see on the other regular Housewife show because we can break the fourth wall [on RHUGT], so I would just say going into it to have a good time and just be yourself.”

And it’s at this point that you can say things like, “Oh, OK, so this is how I’m feeling right now, and this is possibly why,” or something similar.

On Girls Trip, I felt like I could be a little more open.”

In comparison to the regular series, Bailey believes the cast should embrace how the show structure provides more opportunities to open up.

“I had a lot on my plate…

The girls that get it, get it, and the girls that don’t, don’t. pic.twitter.com/TqEghgMyKh — Peacock (@peacockTV) January 6, 2022