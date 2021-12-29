Cynthia Nixon Admits She Was ‘Very Reluctant’ to Return to ‘Sex and the City’

Cynthia Nixon Admits to Being “Very Reluctant” to Star in ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot

Cynthia Nixon had to be persuaded to reprise her role as Miranda Hobbes in HBO’s Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That.

“I wasn’t sure I’d be able to pull it off.”

In an interview with News Corp’s Herald Sun, Nixon admits, “I was very hesitant.”

“But the more I talked to Sarah Jessica [Parker], [writer and creator]Michael Patrick King, and Kristin [Davis] about the things I couldn’t go back without — a true sea change in terms of the original series’ lack of diversity — they were on board.”

“I was floored by how hard everyone listened and how collaboratively we worked together to not just redecorate the house but to build a whole new house,” the 55-year-old actress adds.

“The characters are 55, so they’re in menopause,” Nixon says, adding that she, her co-stars, and the writers wanted this series to go beyond what SATC could show.

And, as Nixon explains, “menopause is the punchline to a lot of jokes, and it certainly has its unpleasant aspects.”

“However, it is a time when women, who have spent decades caring for others, can once again focus on themselves, asking themselves, ‘Who am I? Who do I want to be?'”

The franchise is “the gift that keeps on giving forever and ever,” according to the actress.

“You never get a creative connection with your sisters as an actor where you get to work together for 20-something years,” Nixon says.

“I’m very proud of the original series, despite its occasional racial and gender insensitivity, but Sex and the City gave me an adult career.”

And I’ll be eternally grateful.”

“First and foremost, I think we wanted to show that we have aged and that we are not trying to look younger than we are,” Nixon told ET’s Lauren Zima.

We are not attempting to appear younger than we are.

“Just because we’re 55 doesn’t mean there shouldn’t be a show about characters who are also 55,” she explained.

“I just think it’s a time in women’s lives when they’re more likely to be generous.”

