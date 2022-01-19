Cynthia Nixon discusses Chris Noth, the fate of “And Just Like That,” and “The Gilded Age” (exclusive)

Cynthia Nixon talks about Chris Noth, the fate of “And Just Like That” and “The Gilded Age” (exclusive)

Cynthia Nixon talks about her two new TV shows, And Just Like, a spinoff of HBO Max’s Sex and the City, which is nearing the end of its 10-episode run, and Julian Fellowes’ latest star-studded costume drama, The Gilded Age, which premieres Monday, Jan.

Nixon reprises her role as Miranda Hobbes in the former, alongside Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt, as the series picks up with the trio as they continue to navigate love and life in the city.

Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, and Chris Noth, who played Mr.

Among other things, Big.

However, it is Noth’s return that has sparked the most debate for the reboot, which has decided to cut more footage of his character from the upcoming finale after a group of women accused the 67-year-old actor of sexual assault.

When ET’s Rachel Smith asks Nixon about the decision, Nixon says, “I think we were very lucky that those changes were able to be made, and I think we are very proud of our show.”

While Noth has denied all accusations, a source told ET in January that the cast, writers, and producers came together to change the finale.

“Thankfully, it wasn’t a major overhaul since Chris was killed off early and was to reappear later in the series finale,” the source said, referring to Carrie’s longtime love interest dying of a heart attack in the shocking premiere.

Stanford also left Carrie and New York City behind for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to go on tour with an artist he represents after Garson’s sudden death in September following a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

“We just wanted people not to be distracted or already feel, especially with Willie Garson’s death, which is such a painful thing and [something]viewers had to deal with.”

Nixon continues, “We didn’t want them to be distracted from the fictional characters.”

While the show has had some unexpected casting challenges and has received mixed reviews, it has a promising future ahead of it.

