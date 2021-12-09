Cynthia Nixon’s Premiere Glam for “And Just Like That” Is a Lesson in Aging Gracefully

Cynthia Nixon’s Premiere Glam for ‘And Just Like That’ Is a Lesson in Aging Gently

Cynthia Nixon looked stunning on the red carpet at the NYC premiere of And Just Like That last night, and the 55-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning.

Nixon looked stunning in an orange Christopher John Rogers shirt dress with matching pointed-toe boots (she plays Miranda Hobbes in both the original series and the highly anticipated Sex and the City revival).

And, while her outfit was quite stylish, her timeless glam is deserving of praise.

“It was less about the makeup and more about the skin for this red carpet,” said celebrity makeup artist Matin Maulawizada.

“Cynthia has been playing Miranda for a long time, and she now has white hair on her head.

Cynthia, who is modern, fresh, and radiant, was the actress we wanted to bring back for this premiere.”

And he succeeded! The makeup artist used a variety of Pause Well-Aging products to create a flawlessly sculpted and hydrated complexion.

“I started using the Pause Well-Aging Fascia Stimulating Tool ((dollar)115) before it was available on the market,” Maulawizada said.

“It’s hands down my favorite tool.”

“I used this [tool], as well as the Pause Well-Aging Collagen Boosting Moisturizer ((dollar)72) and the Pause Well-Aging Eye Renewal Treatment to give Cynthia a little facial massage, working these moisturizers into her skin with the fascia tool, for about five minutes,” the pro says.

Nixon’s glam was created with Code8 Beauty products, which gave her defined eyes, a glowing complexion, and a neutral lipstick shade.

He also chose Lashify lashes (a favorite among the cast of And Just Like That) to enhance the star’s lashes without having to use mascara.

Nixon went for a completely different look in terms of his hair.

“Since the third season of Sex and the City, I’ve been itching to get my hands back into Cynthia’s hair,” said celebrity hairstylist Rebekah Forecast, whom Nixon has known for about 20 years.

Forecast’s dream came true just days before the premiere when she gave Nixon a new pixie cut with a graduated back.

She went on to say, “I wanted Cynthia to look chic and modern.”

“However, we’re always referencing the past in some way, so this new cut has a Twiggy, Mary Quant-esque element.”

