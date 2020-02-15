Dad is shocked when a TWENTY FOOT dinosaur is delivered by crane to his home

A father who wanted to fulfil his dinosaur-loving son’s dream of owning ‘the biggest Carnotaur you’ve ever seen’ mistakenly ordered a 20ft statue – which was so big it had to be dropped into his garden with a crane.

Andre Bisson, from Guernsey, spent £1,000 on the pre-historic animal for four-year-old Theo, but only realised its size when the delivery company said it wouldn’t fit in their truck.

The parent had bought the statue from an amusement park in Jersey, which was selling its old stock, and had expected it to be around 9ft tall.

Speaking to FEMAIL, Andre explained: ‘It was no accident. The only mistake was me assuming he was 3-metres long but instead he is six!

‘When I saw the size of him I just laughed and went and bought a heavy duty chain to make a leash. Theo was simply over the moon.

‘[The amusement park] was selling off everything on a website and there were no details, no-one to ask, just a thumbnail photo.’

Andre’s son Theo, first asked for a Carnotaur – his favourite species, which lived in South America around 70million years ago – after watching the Disney classic ‘Dinosaur’.

Last year, Theo’s mother noticed Tamba Park in Jersey was selling off its dinosaur statues and sent a link to the website to Andre as a joke.

‘I had a look and I couldn’t believe it when I saw there was a Carnotaur,’ recalled the father. ‘I immediately contacted them to secure payment. I just had to get it.’

When the dinosaur arrived at the end of January, it was so big that it had to be lifted into the garden with a JCB crane.

Andre shared pictures of the enormous statue to his Facebook account, with the post quickly racking up hundreds of likes and comments.

Speaking about the reaction, Andre said: ‘I never expected a father’s love for his son, and his son’s for a pet dinosaur would spread across the globe!’