Dad who suffered a stroke leaving him unable to walk or speak reveals how his Newfoundland saved him

27 SHARES Share Tweet

A former elite swimmer who suffered a devastating stroke aged 39 which left him unable to communicate, walk and see clearly has revealed how his giant poodle-Newfoundland puppy helped him recover.

Craig Pankhurst, 41, from Thurstaston, Merseyside, had just suffered a life-changing stroke when the family took on the Newfypoo puppy called Rowlf in June 2018, when he was just a foot tall.

Nearly two years on, Rowlf is now six-foot tall on his hind legs, but still thinks he’s a lapdog, clambering onto his owner’s knee for cuddles and squeezing in the basket with the family’s two bulldogs.

And the giant pup, 22 months, has helped Craig get back on his feet and has firmly won the hearts of wife Kirsten, 44, and their two daughters, Darcy, 14, and Reefe, 10.

‘Rowlf has had a huge impact on our lives,’ explained Craig. ‘He came to me in a time that I really needed him. I don’t think he realises how important he is to us.

He continued: ‘We got Rowlf because we knew he’d be very active – and he certainly lived up to our expectations.

‘He helped with my rehabilitation as my stroke was quite a significant bump in the road. He’s been such a support.

Craig had always been a busy husband, dad and businessman but in a matter of seconds his ability to communicate, walk and even see clearly were cruelly ripped away two years ago.

He was taken to Arrowe Park Hospital in Birkenhead, Wirral, where he stayed for two weeks. When he returned home, he was unable to walk without a lip and struggled with a low mood.

‘On April 28, 2018, I opened my eyes and the room was pitch black,’ said Craig. ‘That only lasted a split second but when I regained some light coming into my eyes, my right eye saw the room rotating in one direction and my left eye saw the room rotating counter-clockwise.

‘I walked to work two days later because I knew I wasn’t well enough to drive and what would usually take 10 minutes took over an hour. My coordination was all over the place.

‘I then went to hospital, they did a brain scan and found two areas of brain damage. The stroke affected me massively. I was in hospital for a fortnight.

‘Having daily exercise through walking improved my coordination, developed my strength in my left side and I was able to increase the speed I could walk over time.

Craig says that two years on, he is in a much better physical and mental place thanks, in part, to having Rowlf.

‘His personality and desire to play is infectious,’ he explained. ‘You can’t help but smile inwardly and outwardly when he’s around. To start with I could only walk a kilometre. I actually did a 10K [this week].

‘He’s absolutely helped me. Being a dog that needs exercising, on the days where I have suffered with depression and anxiety, he has forced me to go out.’

And it’s not just Craig that loves Rowlf, he’s popular with the whole family, thanks to his cheeky, loving demeanour and lack of awareness of his own size.

‘He’s a legend – he’s huge,’ said Craig. ‘He doesn’t really know his own size – he thinks he’s a little puppy or the same size as the bulldogs.

‘He’s coming up to two next month and he weighs about 7st 8lbs [50kg] now. When he stands on his hind legs he’s about 6ft and on all fours, his back is up to my 10-year-old’s hip.

Craig continued: ‘He’s very funny. Rowlf will go to get on a normal-size [dog] bed and just sit down on it. He is so much bigger than the other two.

‘He’s not clumsy, but he does like to lay on things and if that is a tiny bed, he tries to make himself as small as possible.

‘He occasionally tries to hop up on to my lap. It’s quite amusing when he does. He thinks he’s a lapdog.

‘But he’s so gentle and surprisingly easy to deal with in the house – apart from if he gets wet, comes inside and shakes. Then everything gets sprayed.

‘Because of the size of him and how friendly he is, he’s created a lot of attention locally. Anyone who sees him falls in love.

‘Kids will stop in their tracks and most of them just can’t believe what they’re seeing. People ask “what on earth is he?”

The dog also has a cheeky habit of trying to take his canine brothers dinners.

Craig said: ‘His diet is very similar to the other two dogs, but he will eat the others’ food sometimes.

‘His portion is only slightly larger, but occasionally, if we’ve been on a super long walk he’ll try and eat the others’ food too and they let him do it!

‘If Rowlf has finished his food and Dawson hasn’t, he’ll bumble over and eat that too.

‘He rugby tackles Reefe and just jumps around. You’ve got a massive bundle of fur, running around the garden at 100mph and launching himself at Reefe.

‘She’s constantly covered in bruises from where he’s knocked her over but she doesn’t mind – it’s a game to them both.’

Now, Rowlf has a fighting-fit owner who can keep up with his needs, and has even been crowned ‘ambassadog’ for Craig’s charity, A Stroke of Luck.

The not-for-profit organisation aims to help stroke survivors to improve their physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

‘Rowlf’s role is two-fold,’ explained Craig. ‘He promotes exercise through our walks together and supports fundraising for the charity.

‘Every day we walk a minimum of four to five kilometres together, for up to two hours.

‘He’s fun, energetic and engaging. He’s happy to stop and be pampered and play with everyone. He was ultimately bought for my recovery and it’s gone so well.

‘Now his role is to bring happiness and light to the charity and anyone who engages with it.’