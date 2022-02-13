Daisy Kelliher teases a big fight this season with Gary King over coffee on Below Deck.

Daisy Kelliher of Below Deck Sailing Yacht said she and Gary King got along better this season, but they still had a few epic smackdowns.

In fact, one of their on-air fights spilled over into a recent trip to Disneyland, and Kelliher claims they’re still arguing about the same thing – coffee.

This season, Kelliher said she and King went out of their way to get along.

However, she admitted during a recent Instagram Live with Alli Dore that she and King can’t seem to stay out of fights.

“All we wanted to do was do a good job,” she explained. “This season, we crashed heads loads.”

“After Disneyland, we ran into each other and went to Disneyland together.”

“And we got into a fight about something that happened during the show,” she added with a laugh.

“At the studio, we had a full-fledged brawl.

I couldn’t believe what was going on.

As if in public.

“I can’t believe this is happening about the bloody coffee that happened during the show,” I said.

Dore joked that the pita fights with chef Natasha de Bourg have been replaced by coffee fights with King.

Kelliher made a joke about “coffeegate.”

“It will happen later in the season.”

You’re not calling it coffeegate, I said.

They say, “Yes, we are.”

Dore, who knows what will happen this season, stated that Kelliher will also step outside of her comfort zone.

“This season, I definitely got a lot drunker,” Kelliher said.

“I always have a soft spot for Gary and Colin [MacRae],” she added.

Dore remembered how King and Kelliher had a falling out last season and wondered how they – “ended up kissing?” Kelliher said.

What has changed with King since last season, according to Kelliher?

“I think we were both so upset with each other last season because of what we said on the green screen and other things.”

And I believe we’ve gone the extra mile to ensure that we’ll be successful.

We’ll get along swimmingly.

Gary can’t talk without flirting, so that obviously worked a little.”

“He’s quite charming,” Dore said.

You can see why so many girls fall for him because he gives you compliment after compliment.”

Dore expressed her excitement for the upcoming season, despite the fact that she will not be appearing in it.

” I believe the conversation will be…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.