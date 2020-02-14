Dakota Johnson Directs Boyfriend Chris Martin in Coldplay’s Romantic “Cry, Cry, Cry” Music Video

Dakota Johnsonand Chris Martin are about to make you cry, cry, cry.

The 50 Shades of Grey alum donned her director’s hat for Coldplay‘s “Cry, Cry, Cry” music video, which debuted Friday. The actress co-directed her boyfriend’s romantic music video with Cory Bailey. The dance-heavy production was choreographed by Celia Rowlson-Hall, and its Valentine’s Day arrival couldn’t be more aptly timed.

Martin and the rest of the Coldplay crew serve as the band at a dance in the video as a couple saunters their way through life together. The pair starts out as hopeful, gleeful teenagers sharing a romantic night before evolving into adults. By the end of the video, they’ve evolved into a heartwarming elderly couple who continue to dance together.

The story is all about the couple working through life’s obstacles side-by-side and holding each other when they cry. Yes, it will get you in your feels. No, you are not ready. And the fact that Martin and Johnson worked on this together makes it all the more swoon-worthy.

In the song (which sounds like a delightful ’50s doo-wop ballad and hails from the group’s album Everyday Life), Martin sings, “In a book about the world / Called the luminous things / There are trees and flowers growing / While Jizo Bodhisattva sings.

As he continues, “When you cry, cry, cry, baby / When you cry, cry, cry / When you cry, cry, cry, baby / I’ll be by your side.”

Next, the “Fix You” crooner sings, “Don’t want us to hurt each other / Or cause each other pain / Don’t want to feel what they don’t know / We’re in this together, baby / We’re as singing is to rain / So I never, never, ever let you go.”

He continues to sing of his dedication to his lover when he repeats the chorus.

And then closes out the song with the dreamy line, “For your miracles outnumber all the stars out in the sky.”

We’re not crying, you’re crying. Happy Valentine’s Day, everybody.