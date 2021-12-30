Dakota Johnson Discusses Her “Private” Relationship With Chris Martin.

Dakota Johnson is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her relationship with Chris Martin.

The 32-year-old actress makes a rare comment about her relationship with the 44-year-old Coldplay frontman in an interview with ELLE UK.

“We’ve been together for a long time, and we go out occasionally,” she says, adding, “but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private.”

“Most of the partying takes place inside my house,” the actress from The Lost Daughter says of Martin.

In fact, Johnson tells the magazine that after the interview, she planned to return home and watch The Great.

She doesn’t say if Martin will be joining her, though.

“I’m 48 and 26 at the same time.”

In my life, I’ve seen a lot of things.

“I think I feel older because I had a lot of life when I was young,” she explains.

”

It’s Friday, so I’m going to go a little crazy.

And I do it occasionally, but I’ve been working so hard that drinking tea and watching TV appeals to me.”

Johnson told Tatler in 2018 that she was “not going to talk about” her romance with Martin, but added, “but I am very happy.”

In September 2019, the two made a rare public appearance at a charity event.

Then, in February 2020, Johnson directed a music video for Martin’s band, and by December 2020, engagement rumors were circulating after Johnson was seen out shopping in West Hollywood wearing a large emerald rock on that finger.

The couple was spotted in Spain in July displaying some PDA.

Then, in October, during a concert, Martin dedicated a song to Johnson, referring to her as “my universe.”

