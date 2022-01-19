Dakota Johnson Had to Take Shots During ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Filming

Shooting Fifty Shades of Grey can be challenging at times for the actors involved.

Because of the film’s subject matter, Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan had to put up with some tense scenes.

Both of them, however, managed to get through these takes in their own unique ways.

Johnson had to turn to alcohol to get through some of the scenes.

Jamie Dornan got through some of the filming of certain scenes by apologizing to his co-star.

He did it on several occasions.

“You have to keep the intensity there, but maintain professionalism,” Dornan told The Notebook (via Toronto Sun). “I got through (sex scenes) in Fifty with a lot of apologies.”

After all, we’re all human beings, and filming things like that can be uncomfortable.

So I just tried to laugh about it.”

During their more intimate scenes, however, the Belfast star’s attempt to lighten the mood was apologizing to Johnson.

“If I were about to do something particularly heinous to Dakota, I’d apologize ahead of time and say, ‘I’m probably not going to get a lot of pleasure out of this.’

He confided, “I want you to know that.”

Johnson, on the other hand, needed a little more than apologies to get through her Fifty Shades scenes.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actor revealed in an interview with Marie Claire the unusual preparation required for the Fifty Shades trilogy.

Booze was not uncommon in her pre-shooting rituals with Dornan, depending on the intensity of the scene.

“Most of [our preparation]is just figuring out exactly how we’re going to accomplish the scene ahead of time—so there’s not a lot of waiting around while we’re both vulnerable,” Johnson explained.

“However, if something is extremely difficult, a shot of something strong may be required.”

Johnson revealed her drink of choice for Fifty Shades of Grey in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

She also revealed how her co-star, Jamie Dornan, would prepare physically for the role.

Johnson explained, “A shot of whiskey [and]mints.”

“He [Jamie Dornan] does pushups while I just lay around and drink whiskey,” says the actor.

In the romantic comedy Wild Mountain Thyme, Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt worked together.

Despite persuading her friend Dakota Johnson to star in Fifty Shades of Grey, Blunt had never seen the film.

This is a fact…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.