Dakota Johnson isn’t fond of her famous parents posting throwback photos of her on Instagram.

Dakota Johnson isn’t having it with her famous parents, Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, who are sharing childhood photos of her.

Dakota discussed her parents’ love of Instagram and the throwback photos they share of her on social media during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday.

“I don’t like it, but I also don’t go on social media, so I don’t find out about it until it’s really baked into the Internet, and then someone will send it to me like, ‘Oh, you were so ugly — or you were so cute, when you had braces and a slicked back ponytail,'” Dakota explained after Corden asked if she agreed to them posting her photos.

“I transform into a 12-year-old and say, ‘Mom, you can’t do that.’

“We’ve had this conversation so many times!” the Lost Daughter actress continued, “and she doesn’t seem to mind.”

Dakota later recalled another time when her mother made fun of her as a child, this time involving her childhood crush, Jonathan Taylor Thomas.

“My mother is an incredible woman, but she embarrasses me in front of a lot of people,” she explained.

We’ll be together for the rest of our lives…We’re the same.

‘We’re in love,’ she says.

So Melanie did the only thing she could think of: she summoned the ’90s’ heartthrob.

Dakota admitted, “I was across the airport behind a plant,” before adding that she tried her hardest “to be invisible.”

Dakota was able to avoid Jonathan, telling Corden that she concentrated all of her efforts on blending in behind the small airport planter.

“I was very visible,” she recalled.

“I couldn’t hide behind the plant because it wasn’t like a tree,” she explained.

Watch the video below for more on Dakota and her well-known family.

