Dakota Johnson Laughs It Off Like a Pro: ‘Nothing Nobody Hasn’t Seen’

Dakota Johnson wore an itty-bitty Magda Butrym red dress for her appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, but the hem appears to be a few inches shorter than she expected.

The silk number rode up her leg a tad too far when she sat down on the couch for her interview, to the point where she had to cover up her upper thigh with both hands.

“Are you ok? Are you alright? Do you want my jacket?” host James Corden asked, noticing his guest’s wardrobe mishap.

“I’m ok,” the 32-year-old actress said without missing a beat.

Johnson’s nude scenes in the 2015 film 50 Shades of Grey, the 2017 film Fifty Shades Darker, and the 2018 film Fifty Shades Freed were all referenced in this expert response.

She plays Anastasia Steele in the trilogy.

In her new film The Lost Daughter, Johnson also shows some skin.

Johnson hasn’t been shy about showing some skin in public before.

Back in 2016, the star of How to Be Single had a similar wardrobe malfunction at the People’s Choice Awards.

The star’s bustier unclipped as she walked up to the stage to accept her award for favorite dramatic movie actress.

She remained calm, cool, and collected rather than panicking, joking to the live audience, “Well, it’s not like nobody here hasn’t already seen my boobs.”

During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers later that year, Johnson explained what happened on stage.

The drama was reportedly caused by her eager hug with host Leslie Mann.

She said, “I hugged her because I hadn’t seen her in a long time.”

“I hugged Leslie, and then my dress, which was a two-piece, broke, and my top nearly fell off.”

While Johnson would probably prefer to avoid any unintended wardrobe malfunctions, she isn’t opposed to stripping down for a movie scene.

“Will I stop doing nude scenes when my boobs start to sag?”

Perhaps I have a few more.

