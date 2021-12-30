Dakota Johnson Makes an Unusual Remark About Her Relationship With Chris Martin: “We Like to Be “Private”” Dakota Johnson Makes an Unusual Remark About Her Relationship With Chris Martin: “We Like to Be “Private””

Dakota Johnson Makes a Surprising Remark About Her Relationship With Chris Martin: “We Like to Be “Private”” Dakota Johnson Makes an Unusual Remark About Her Relationship With Chris Martin: “We Like to Be “Private””

She’s handing over a piece of her heart.

Dakota Johnson prefers to keep her relationship with Chris Martin private, but she recently revealed new details about their private time together.

“We’ve been together for a long time,” the 32-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey star said in a recent Elle UK interview.

“We go out now and then, but we both work so hard that it’s nice to be at home, cozy and private.”

My house is where the majority of the drinking and partying takes place.”

According to Us Weekly, the 44-year-old Coldplay frontman and Johnson started dating in December 2017.

According to Us, the couple reconciled in August 2019 after a brief breakup.

When she was seen wearing a large emerald ring on her left ring finger during an outing in West Hollywood in December 2020, it sparked engagement rumors.

A source told Us in January that the actress and Martin had purchased a home in Malibu and were “moving in together, making it their primary residence,” and that they were “really thrilled and happy with their purchase.” Martin sold the house earlier this month and purchased another in the area.

In a rare public display of affection, Coldplay dedicated a performance of “My Universe” to Johnson during a concert in London in October.

The narrator says, “It’s about my universe.”

“And she’s here!” he exclaimed to the crowd.

The following month, the Lost Daughter actress revealed how she and Martin fared during the coronavirus pandemic.

“[Post-COVID safety protocols] have been weird,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in November.

“I can’t be around my parents if I’ve been working because they’re older.”

My friends and I, on the other hand, have spent a lot of time together, and it’s been fantastic.”

Gwyneth Paltrow was his wife from 2003 until 2016.

The ex-couples, who share a 17-year-old daughter Apple and a 15-year-old son Moses, remained close even as they moved on with other people.

(The 49-year-old Avengers: Endgame actress married Brad Falchuk in September 2018.)

“The adults are all very friendly,” a source told Us in October 2019.

“It didn’t happen without a lot of hard work and sacrifice.”

Infosurhoy in a nutshell.

Dakota Johnson Makes an Unusual Remark About Her Relationship With Chris Martin: “We Like to Be “Private”.”

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy