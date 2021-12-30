Dakota Johnson Shares Rare Details About Chris Martin’s “Private” Relationship

Dakota Johnson Gives Rare Insight Into Chris Martin’s “Private” Relationship

Dakota Johnson revealed intimate details about her relationship with boyfriend Chris Martin in a new interview with Elle UK, including what they do in their free time together away from the spotlight.

Dakota Johnson is letting her fans into her personal world.

In a new interview with Elle UK, which was published on December 1st,

30 years old, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress, who has kept her relationship with Chris Martin under wraps since the two started dating in 2017, has spoken out about the importance of the couple’s quality time together.

“We’ve been together for a long time,” the actress said to the publication.

“We go out occasionally, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home, cozy and private.”

The majority of the drinking and partying takes place in my home.”

Dakota and Chris have mostly kept the details of their relationship to themselves, with the exception of the couple’s rare date night out this past October in London with his ex Gwyneth Paltrow and her hubby Brad Falchukon.

Dakota’s rare comment on their relationship comes just over two months after the singer serenaded his love during a London concert in October.

“This is about my universe, and she’s here,” Chris, 44, said just before Coldplay launched into their single “My Universe.” As for Dakota’s reaction, she did what almost anyone would do: she held her hands together in gratitude before throwing her arms in the air and dancing along to the song.

That moment, as well as her recent interview, demonstrated that the couple is still going strong and doing better than ever—a far cry from when they first started dating.

“I’m not going to talk about it, but I’m very happy,” the actress said when she first revealed the relationship to Tatler in 2018.

Dakota Johnson Gives Rare Insight Into “Private” Relationship With Chris Martin