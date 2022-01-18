Dakota Johnson’s Drunken Excursions Are Fifty Shades of Funny

Dakota Johnson recalled one hair-raising stunt she used to pull at parties while filming The Social Network with co-star Andrew Garfield.

Dakota Johnson used to, um, drop extensions in the pockets of men’s jackets at parties.

That’s right, you read that correctly.

During a conversation with her co-star Andrew Garfield from The Social Network, the actress revealed some of her mane antics from around the time of the film’s release in 2010.

“That was when Mark Townsend, who does my hair here, used to put pieces of hair in my hair to make it look full,” she recalled.

“At those parties, I’d probably get a little tipsy and then just take them out and stuff them in people’s pockets, like men’s jacket pockets, ’cause they’re so annoying and you just have to find a place to put them.”

Garfield, like us, had some questions, such as why target men. “It would be like, ‘Can you hold this for me? I’ll get it later,'” Johnson said of her partygoers’ gullibility.

“And then I’d forget about it.”

That confession, on the other hand, will live with us forever.

Garfield’s next creation, for example.

He snooped inside Justin Timberlake’s rider on the set of the Facebook film.

“I was accidentally brought into his trailer and I was like, ‘This isn’t my trailer,'” he said.

“I also noticed some of his homework.”

I was like, ‘Oh, I must leave.’ I was looking at a board with cue cards and some of his internal choices.

And as I leave, I have to let my eyes linger as long as possible.’ Because, you know, it’s just there.’

Thankfully, it wasn’t anything bad.

It was merely amusing.”

“That is f–ked up,” Johnson said, and Garfield had to agree, saying, “In retrospect, I’m a really bad person.”

Don’t worry, he’s only a kid.

Watch the candid video above for more hair-raising stories.

Dakota Johnson’s Drunken Escapades Are Fifty Shades of Hilarious