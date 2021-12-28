Dakota Johnson didn’t have to “Google ‘F–ked Up Women'” for her Lost Daughter role.

Dakota Johnson discussed how she prepared for her role in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s new film, The Lost Daughter, by going into a “deeper, darker, more confused” place.

In a recent interview with E! News, the 32-year-old actress, who plays Nina, a young mother in the Maggie Gyllenhaal-directed psychological drama, joked that she “didn’t Google ‘f—ked up women'” when preparing for the dark role.

“Oh, it’s in there already,” Gyllenhaal joked in a joint interview with co-stars Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley.

The group erupted in laughter at the candid remark.

Johnson said of her process, “I think there’s so much in all of us.”

“Because of Maggie’s space, I was able to go deeper, darker, more confused, complex, and intricate.”

“I think that’s how we’re all like that.”

It’s not often you get the chance to go there, to be yourself rather than trying to fit into a mold.”

On the other hand, Johnson does not believe that art imitates life.

“Actors’ imaginations should not be underestimated,” Colman added.

She explained, “To be a good actor, you don’t have to have had a messed up life.”

“That’s nonsense; a good script can sometimes serve as a road map.”

The Lost Daughter is based on Elena Ferrante’s novel of the same name, and it tells the story of a middle-aged woman (Colman) who is reminded of her past struggles raising two daughters after meeting a younger mother (Johnson) while on vacation in Greece.

Gyllenhaal was drawn to the project because she is the mother of two daughters, Ramona, 15, and Gloria, nine.

“Motherhood has been portrayed as a kind of fantasy where slipping out of this very narrow window results in an abnormal experience,” she explained.

“I believe terror, anxiety, pain, confusion, exhaustion, and a kind of heart-wrenching ecstasy are all a part [of the experience],” the filmmaker continued.

“I’ve come to my knees as a result of my children…”

