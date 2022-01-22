Dakota Johnson’s parents are unknown.

Dakota Johnson’s parents, who are they?

DAKOTA Johnson is an actress from the United States who comes from a long line of entertainers.

Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, her parents, are both actors.

Don and Melanie married in 1976, but divorced the following year.

Dakota was born in 1989, and the couple reunited in 1989 and remained together until 1996.

Don Johnson is an actor, producer, director, singer, and songwriter who is 72 years old.

He is best known for his portrayal of Sonny Crockett on the 1980s TV show Miami Vice, as well as his lead role in the film Nash Bridges.

Johnson has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Dakota, Jesse, Grace, Jasper, and Deacon are his five children from five marriages.

Melanie Griffith is a film producer and actress who is 64 years old.

She won a Golden Globe for her performance in the 1988 film Working Girl.

Alexander Bauer, 35, is her son from her 1981 marriage to Steven Bauer, Dakota Johnson, 32, is her daughter from her marriage to Don, and Stella del Carmen Banderas, 25, is her daughter from her marriage to Antonio Banderas.

Dakota Johnson has six half-brothers and sisters.

Her father’s side includes Jesse, Grace, Jasper, and Deacon Johnson, while her mother’s side includes Alexander Bauer and Stella del Carmen Banderas.

Dakota has an older brother named Jesse.

Jesse was born to Don Johnson and Patti D’Arbanville, both of whom are actors.

In the 2013 National Geographic Channel film Killing Lincoln, he played John Wilkes Booth.

Grace Johnson is Don Johnson’s daughter by Kelley Phleger, his current wife.

She is an IMG Models model who debuted on the runway in 2019 at the Christian Cowan x The Powerpuff Girls fashion show.

Jasper is the full-brother of Grace and Deacon and the son of Don and Kelley.

He is no longer working in the entertainment industry.

Don Johnson and Kelley Phleger have a son named Deacon.

In April of 2006, he was born on his parents’ anniversary.

Steve Bauer and Melanie Griffith have a son named Alexander Bauer.

Alexander’s parents divorced when he was four years old, in 1987.

Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffiths have a daughter named Stella Banderas.

She was born in the Spanish city of Marbella.

Stella is the founder of Lightbound Studio and the creator of her own perfume, according to her Instagram bio. She played Marilyn in the 1999 film Crazy in Alabama.

Dakota Johnson admits that she does not use social media very often, despite having an official Instagram account.

Her parents, on the other hand, are still active on social media and frequently post photos and videos of Dakota.

Dakota made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on January 19, 2022.

