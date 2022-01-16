Dallas Frazier, who wrote the hit song Elvira by the Oak Ridge Boys, died at the age of 82.

According to reports, country music legend Dallas Frazier passed away on Friday at the age of 82.

During his illustrious career, Frazier won numerous Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Elvira, a 1981 hit by The Oak Ridge Boys, was one of his many hits.

Frazier was also responsible for the 1960 hit Alley Oop by Hollywood Argyles and the 1971 Jack Greene-produced There Goes My Everything.

According to Billboard, Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, stated, “Dallas Frazier is one of the greatest country songwriters of all time.”

Frazier and co-writer AL ‘Doodle’ Owens had several No. 1 hits, including All I Have to Offer You (Is Me), which Charley Pride took to the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 1969.

Frazier was born on October 27, 1939, in Spiro, Oklahoma, and raised in Bakersfield, California.

There will be more later…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, breathtaking photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.