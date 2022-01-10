Damian Lewis isn’t on Billions, so why isn’t he on it?

Season 5 of Billions came to a close with the departure of its co-star.

After five years on the show, Bobby Axelrod actor Damian Lewis left, his character on the run due to legal issues.

Only a few months after leaving Billions, Lewis signed a deal and began filming his follow-up role.

The actor will star alongside Guy Pearce in the BritBoxSpectrum Originals short series A Spy Among Friends.

The six-episode series, which had been in the works for more than a year before finalizing deals, began filming in London in October and will also be shot in Romania.

Lewis’ appearance on A Spy Among Friends comes just days after he shocked Billions fans when he announced he would not be returning for the show’s previously confirmed sixth season.

His contract was only for five seasons, and he believed his character’s story was over.

Lewis will stay close to home in London with his two teenage children following the death of his wife, actress Helen McCrory, this spring.

Billions takes place in New York, while Spy takes place in London.

Alexander Cary created the series, which is based on Ben Macintyre’s New York Times best-selling novel.

A Spy Among Friends follows the defection of a British intelligence officer and KGB double agent (Pearce) and his relationship with an MI6 friend and colleague (Lewis).

Lewis and Cary previously collaborated on Showtime’s Homeland.

A Spy Among Friends is expected to premiere next year on BritBox in the United Kingdom and Spectrum’s On Demand platform in the United States, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Lewis is an English actor, presenter, and producer who was born on February 11, 1971.

He is best known for playing US Army Major Richard Winters in HBO’s Band of Brothers, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination.

His portrayal of US Marine Sergeant Nicholas Brody in Homeland earned him a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe.

For his portrayal of Henry VIII of England in Wolf Hall, he received his third Primetime Emmy nomination and his fourth Golden Globe nomination.

He played Bobby Axelrod in the first five seasons of Showtime’s Billions, and he played actor Steve McQueen in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2019.

