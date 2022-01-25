Damon Albarn and Taylor Swift: What Happened?

TAYLOR Swift and Damon Albern have been feuding in public, but what’s the story?

The frontman of Blur and Gorillaz recently spoke with the Los Angeles Times, where he made false claims about Swift’s songwriting abilities.

Albarn is an English singer and musician best known as the lead vocalist and co-founder of the rock band Blur, as well as the primary songwriter for Gorillaz.

Modern Life is Rubbish, Parklife, The Great Escape, and The Magic Whip are among the albums released by Blur, which formed in 1991.

With comic book artist Jamie Hewlett, he formed virtual band Gorillaz in 1998.

The group is known for its hip hop, pop, and world music styles, and its self-titled debut album was a worldwide success in 2001.

Albarn was ranked 18th among the 100 most powerful people in British culture by the British newspaper The Daily Telegraph in 2008.

Swift and Albern have been at odds since Albern told the Los Angeles Times that Swift did not write her own music.

When told that she also co-writes her songs by the interviewer, Albarn replied, “That doesn’t count.”

I’m familiar with the concept of co-writing.

Writing is not the same as co-writing.

“I’m not picking on anyone; I’m just pointing out that there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a co-writer.”

“But that doesn’t rule out the possibility of a truly fantastic outcome.”

And some of the greatest singers never wrote a song in their lives—I mean, Ella Fitzgerald never wrote a song in her life.

“I have to close my eyes and just be in the moment when I sing.”

In that sense, I suppose I’m a conservative.”

“@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this,” Swift wrote, retweeting the LA Times tweet with Albarn’s comments.

I compose all of my own music.

Your point of view is completely false and extremely damaging.

“You don’t have to like my songs, but trying to discredit my writing is f***** up.”

WOW!!!

“PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering,” she added, sarcastically.

Albarn retorted, claiming that his remarks had been “reduced to clickbait.”

“I completely agree with you,” he said.

Unfortunately, my conversation about songwriting was reduced to clickbait.

“I apologize wholeheartedly and without reservation.

The last thing I want to do is bring your songwriting into disrepute.

“I hope this makes sense.”