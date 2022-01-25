Damon Albarn Apologizes for Claiming That Taylor Swift Doesn’t Write Her Own Music

Damon Albarn Apologizes After Taylor Swift Refutes His Claims That She Doesn’t Write Her Own Music

Taylor Swift wasn’t pleased with Blur frontman Damon Albarn’s latest criticism of her.

Albarn spoke about today’s musicians in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Albarn thinks Billie Eilish is “exceptional,” according to a series of tweets promoting the article, but he has different feelings about Taylor Swift.

He told the publication, “She doesn’t write her own songs.”

“That doesn’t count,” Swift said after the reporter mentioned that Swift is a writer who also co-writes.

Co-writing is something I am familiar with.

“Co-writing isn’t the same as writing,” Albarn responded.

“I’m not hating on anyone; I’m just pointing out that there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a co-writer.”

That doesn’t rule out the possibility of a fantastic outcome.

And some of the best singers – Ella Fitzgerald, for example, never wrote a song in her life.

I have to close my eyes and just be in the moment when I sing.

In that sense, I suppose I’m a traditionalist.”

When the “All Too Well” singer heard about the tweets, she decided to weigh in on Albarn’s take.

“Until I saw this, I was such a big fan of yours,” the 33-year-old singer tweeted.

“All of my songs are written by me.”

Your point of view is completely incorrect and extremely harmful.

You don’t have to like my songs, but trying to discredit my writing is a sham.

WOW,” she exclaimed.

“PS In case you were wondering, I wrote this tweet entirely by myself,” she concluded.

Swift had Swifties on her side, as well as longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, who chimed in.

“I’ve never met Damon Albarn and he’s never been to my studio, but he appears to know more about all those songs Taylor writes and brings in than the rest of us.”

“Herb,” the frontman of the Bleachers penned.

“If you were there… cool… go off,” Antonoff continued.

