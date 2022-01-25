Damon Albarn Claims That Taylor Swift “Doesn’t Write Her Own Songs” Taylor Swift Responds to Damon Albarn’s Claims

Damon Albarn’s Claim That Taylor Swift “Doesn’t Write Her Own Songs” Is Refuted

Damon Albarn recently stated that he is not a fan of Taylor Swift and that she “doesn’t write her own songs” in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Swift called Albarn out on Twitter after the interview was published, prompting Albarn to apologize.

January 1st,

Albarn, who is best known as a member of the rock band Blur, was interviewed by the Los Angeles Times on March 23.

Music critic Mikael Wood praised Swift’s songwriting in the Qandamp;A session.

“She doesn’t write her own songs,” Albarn responded.

Wood defended Swift, pointing out that she has multiple song co-writing credits.

Swift co-writing her work “doesn’t count,” Albarn said, before praising Billie Eilish for writing with her brother, Finneas.

Albarn said in the interview:

“That’s not good enough.

I’m familiar with the concept of co-writing.

Writing is not the same as co-writing.

I’m not picking on anyone; I’m simply stating that there is a significant difference between a songwriter and a co-writer.

That doesn’t rule out the possibility of a fantastic result.

And some of the best singers — Ella Fitzgerald, for example, never wrote a song in her life.

I have to close my eyes and be in the moment when I sing.

In that sense, I suppose I’m a conservative.

Billie Eilish and her brother are two talented songwriters.

That appeals to me more than Taylor Swift does.

It’s just a little bit darker — not as upbeat as before.

It’s a lot more minor and strange.

“I think she’s one of a kind.”

PS In case you were wondering, I wrote this tweet entirely by myself.

Taylor Swift’s songs frequently arrive in a ‘cloud,’ and she must ‘grab it.’

Swift wrote 14 of the 14 songs on her 2010 album Speak Now’s main tracklist herself, according to her discography.

Other songs in Swift’s discography include “Lover,” “My Tears Ricochet,” “Begin Again,” and “Fifteen,” all of which are credited to her as the sole songwriter.

On January 1st,

Swift, 24, retaliated in a series of tweets to Albarn.

“I was a huge fan of yours until I saw this, @DamonAlbarn.”

All of my songs are self-written.

Your point of view is completely incorrect and extremely harmful.

You don’t have to like my songs, but it’s a waste of time if you don’t…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

“That doesn’t count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. Doesn’t mean that the outcome can’t be really great. And some of the greatest singers — I mean, Ella Fitzgerald never wrote a song in her life. When I sing, I have to close my eyes and just be in there. I suppose I’m a traditionalist in that sense. A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother. I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift. It’s just darker — less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she’s exceptional.”

PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 24, 2022