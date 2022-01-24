Damon Albarn’s ‘F–ked Up’ Claim That Taylor Swift Doesn’t Write Her Songs Is Called ‘Completely False and So Damaging’ by Taylor Swift.

Damon Albarn’s ‘F–ked Up’ Claim That Taylor Swift Doesn’t Write Her Songs Is ‘Completely False and So Damaging,’ Says Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift cleared the air after Damon Albarn claimed that she wasn’t a songwriter because she co-wrote her hit songs.

“Up until I saw this, I was a huge fan of yours.”

All of my songs are self-written.

Your hot take is completely false, and it’s causing a lot of damage.

You don’t have to like my songs, but trying to discredit my writing is a sham.

WOW,” Swift, 32, tweeted on January 24 in response to Albarn’s 53 comments.

“In case you’re curious, I wrote this tweet entirely by myself.”

Swift “doesn’t write her own songs,” according to the Blur band member, because other songwriters are also credited.

“That isn’t a valid argument.”

Cowriting is something I’m familiar with.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Sunday, January 23, the England native explained that cowriting is “very different from writing.”

“I’m not picking on anyone; I’m just pointing out that there’s a significant difference between a songwriter and a cowriter.”

That doesn’t rule out the possibility of a fantastic result.”

“And some of the greatest singers — Ella Fitzgerald, for example, never wrote a song in her life,” he went on to say.

I have to close my eyes and just be in the moment when I sing.

In that sense, I suppose I’m a traditionalist.

Billie Eilish and her brother are two very interesting songwriters.

That appeals to me more than Taylor Swift does.

It’s just a little darker, a little less relentlessly upbeat.

It’s a lot more minor and unusual.

She is exceptional, in my opinion.”

Albarn apologized shortly after Swift called him out on his remarks.

He tweeted, “I totally agree with you. I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait.”

“I apologise completely and without reservation.”

I don’t want to discredit your songwriting in any way.

“I hope this makes sense.”

The Miss Americana star’s public rebuke comes at a time when she is re-recording all of her previous albums.

Following the sale of her masters, Swift announced her plans to reimagine her past songs.

Scooter Braun purchased the Big Machine Label Group in June 2019 for more than (dollar)300 million, making him the owner of the singer’s master recordings from 2005 to 2018.

