‘Damsel,’ ‘Somebody Somewhere,’ and More: The Best TV and Movies to Stream This Week

This Week’s Must-See TV and Movies: ‘Damsel,’ ‘Somebody Somewhere,’ and More

There’s no shortage of options when it comes to choosing what to binge-watch this weekend, with Prime Video, Hulu, Disney(plus), HBO Max, Paramount(plus), Netflix, Peacock, Discovery(plus), and even more streaming services. However, the sheer volume of great film and television available to stream can be overwhelming at times, leading to hours of aimless scrolling in the hopes of finding that perfect piece of content.

To make things easier, we’ve compiled a list of the best movies and TV shows to watch this weekend, including new releases, nostalgic favorites, and titles that may have gotten a little too much (well-deserved) buzz but are worth revisiting.

We’ve got you covered this week with everything from a 2018 wacky western starring Robert Pattinson that’s finally available to stream for free to the long-awaited second season of HBO’s Euphoria.

Check out our guide to everything new on Prime Video and Hulu in January for even more suggestions.

Here are the best TV shows and movies to stream this week, starring Bridget Everett, John Cena, Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Ben Affleck, Lily Collins, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Keanu Reeves, Sarah Jessica Parker, and more.

Bridget Everett, a stand-up comedian, stars in this dark HBO dramedy set in the actress’ hometown.

Somebody Somewhere follows Everett’s 40-something Sam as she navigates the sticky situation she seems to find herself in, living in her late sister’s house, unable to clear away any of her belongings, and simply trying to stay afloat in her hometown that no longer feels like home six months after the sister she moved home to care for has passed away.

HBO Max is currently streaming the first episode of Somebody Somewhere.

Now you can see it.

For Robert Pattinson fans, this is a big week.

Along with The Twilight Saga finding a new home on Peacock, the 2018 western film Damsel, starring a southern accent spouting Pattinson, is now available for streaming.

